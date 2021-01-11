Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $532,810.28 and $30,444.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.