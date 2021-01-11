Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

