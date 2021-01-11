State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $13,882,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

