State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

ROK opened at $261.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

