State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.