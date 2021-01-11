State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.41 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cerner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

