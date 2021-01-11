State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,800 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Hologic stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

