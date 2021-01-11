State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,363 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,605,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $202.81 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

