State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,567 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

