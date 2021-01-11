State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,893 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

