State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $11.88 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

