Steem Dollars Hits Market Cap of $16.66 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $10.72 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00008851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00189882 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,954,573 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

