STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $202,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

STE stock opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

