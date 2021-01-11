stETH Price Hits $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00109895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061918 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.21 or 0.87893081 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

