Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

