Stolper Co Buys 273 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stolper Co increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,173,000 after purchasing an additional 456,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $109.02. 6,150,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

