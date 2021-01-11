Stolper Co Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,765. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

