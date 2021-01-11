Stolper Co Sells 258 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stolper Co decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.9% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $217.35. 2,969,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,646. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

