Stolper Co Sells 2,721 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,921. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

