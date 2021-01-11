Stolper Co Sells 87 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stolper Co lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

