Stolper Co Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

