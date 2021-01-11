Storj Market Capitalization Achieves $71.30 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $71.30 million and approximately $50.45 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.35 or 0.03896780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00319544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,100,537 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

