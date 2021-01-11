Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) Insider Sells A$143,400.00 in Stock

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) insider Elliot Nicholls sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17), for a total value of A$143,400.00 ($102,428.57).

On Monday, December 7th, Elliot Nicholls sold 500,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total value of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).

On Wednesday, November 18th, Elliot Nicholls sold 600,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total value of A$75,600.00 ($54,000.00).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Elliot Nicholls purchased 1,500,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,500.00 ($123,214.29).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05.

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

