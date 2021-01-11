Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

