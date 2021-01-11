Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

