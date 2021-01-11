Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 72,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 235,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $98.17. 3,933,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.