Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $263.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

