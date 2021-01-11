Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NYSE USB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,601,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

