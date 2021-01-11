Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

CVX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 9,930,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,867. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

