Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 224,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.20. 1,510,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,868. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.