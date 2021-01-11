Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,589,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Intel stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.54. 32,819,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,552,586. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

