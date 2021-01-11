Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.02. 6,150,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,785. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

