SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $451.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

