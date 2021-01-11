Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sundial Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

