Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.43. 559,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,909. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

