SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,293.64 and $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,041,134 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.