Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.30.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.79.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. Surge Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.1573333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 775,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,048.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

