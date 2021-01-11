Suzuki Motor Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

SZKMY opened at $199.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.40. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

