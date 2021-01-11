SVB Leerink Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

SYK stock opened at $243.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.13. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

