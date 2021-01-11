Swap Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $163,615.29 and $349.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00109895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00257584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061918 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.21 or 0.87893081 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,187,000 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

