Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

