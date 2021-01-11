Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Symrise has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

