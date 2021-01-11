Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.