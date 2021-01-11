SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,933.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $665,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

