Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $482.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $497.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.