T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

