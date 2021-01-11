TaaS Market Capitalization Tops $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

