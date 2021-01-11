Tadeu Marroco Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($183.69).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73) per share, for a total transaction of £154.92 ($202.40).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,763.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,717.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.