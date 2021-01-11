Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $13.96, $7.20 and $6.32. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

