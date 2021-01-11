Tap Market Cap Hits $77.12 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tap has a market cap of $77.12 million and approximately $253,819.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

